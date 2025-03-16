The Night Was So Pretty and So Young!

It’s been a scorching start to Australia’s Autumn season, with yesterday’s temperature hovering around 33° Celsius (92 F) however, the Summers here usually last til early April – in summary, it was a hot one! But even hotter was “A Day on the Green’s” main act; Roxette!

Approximately 2 hours north of Sydney, in the lush greenery of the Bimbadgen Wine Estate, Roxette took to the stage under a “bright, glorious sky”. The band were hot, the crowd was just as hot as Roxette performed a shorter setlist to keep the unique outdoor event punchy and full of energy!

Omitted songs from the set were “Wish I Could Fly”, “Opportunity Nox” and “Stars” – but the rest of the setlist was consistent and the band really were on fire!

Once again during the band intro, both Clarence and Jonas continued having some fun teasing die-hards with a bit of “Neverending Love” before Christoffer blew everyone away with an intense rendition of the unofficial Aussie anthem, “Waltzing Matilda” which really got the crowd revved up before the band launched into “Joyride”.

All the classic big hits were the stars of the show, but when the last notes of “How Do You Do!” shifts into “Dangerous”, like two tectonic plates colliding, there is always a seismic shift that takes the crowd to another level.

When the sun disappeared the temperature barely dropped – both on and off the stage! An incredible night in a wonderful venue.

Next up, Roxette heads to Queensland and then back south for another gig at Melbourne’s Margaret Court Arena.