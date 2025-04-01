Roxette unveils lost concert footage: Look Sharp Live! – Borgholm Castle

HELLO YOU (APRIL) FOOLS…

A big THANK YOU to all who joined in with the spirit of what is essentially an annual tradition of a little FUN and LEVITY taking us all away for a moment. It’s a CRAZY WORLD OUT THERE. Peace ✌🏻

For the First Time Ever – The Full Concert to be Released on Blu-ray, CD/DVD, Vinyl & Streaming

Folks, this is one of our infamous April Fools pranks. Every year on April 1, we're trying to come up with an incredible story that sounds too good to be true and in fact it never really is. Hope you enjoy this little joke of ours. Here's a list of almost all our pranks so far. Thanks!

APRIL 2025 – Roxette fans worldwide are in for a major treat, or two rather! Lost footage from the iconic Look Sharp Live! concert at Borgholm Castle has been rediscovered, meticulously restored, and is finally set for release in its entirety.

Preorder links and a digital-only single will be released Friday 4th April and the release date is set for Friday 25th July, which ironically will be 36 years to the very day that the first Borgholm show took place.

Filmed over two electrifying nights at the historic Borgholm Castle, the concert was originally shot for the legendary music videos Dangerous and Listen to Your Heart – and an unexpected third promo of fan-favorite, Silver Blue.

Now, this mesmerizing performance is fully reconstructed, featuring Roxette at the height of their Look Sharp! era, complete with their Billboard #1 hits The Look, Listen to Your Heart, and the original It Must Have Been Love before it’s Pretty Woman fame.

The Look Sharp Live! Tour took Roxette across Europe in 1988-89, playing 36 dates in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Germany, Denmark, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Belgium, France, and the Netherlands. The tour’s success helped propel the duo to international stardom, showcasing songs from Look Sharp! and their debut album, Pearls of Passion.

Directed by Doug Freel and his American production team, the original filming was an ambitious project for its time. Captivated by Borgholm Castle’s grandeur, Freel famously believed it had been built specifically for the production!

With a substantial budget, the team crafted what became classic Roxette visuals, even enlisting two Swedish Air Force helicopters to capture breathtaking aerial shots featured in the music videos.

Taking a break from the massively successful South African and Australian leg of the Roxette Live 2025 Tour, Per Gessle shared his excitement:

“This footage is like a dream. Seeing and re-living these performances is just incredible. The sound of an ’80s band in full force is amazing. The care and attention put into piecing this together, combined with the remastered audio, ensure the magic translates seamlessly to the digital (and vinyl) world. MP is the Master! I really should dig into the Roxette Archives more often—this footage and audio were mistakenly overlooked for so long!”

Iconic Borgholm Castle Videos – Over 520 Million Views!

Listen to Your Heart – 465M views Watch here

– 465M views Watch here Dangerous – 49M views Watch here

– 49M views Watch here Listen to Your Heart (Remaster) – 6M views (since Feb 2025) Watch here



With Look Sharp! selling well over 10 million copies worldwide, the album cemented Roxette’s place in music history—and now, for the first time ever, fans can experience the full Look Sharp Live! concert.

What’s the other treat you wonder? There will be another concert at Borgholm this summer. It will also be recorded. More about that later.

Formats & Editions

The complete concert will be released in multiple formats, each featuring a 16-page booklet with never-before-seen photos, vintage tour posters, and brand-new liner notes from Per Gessle and the Roxette band. Per also unearthed additional live recordings, included as exclusive bonus tracks.

Standard Black Vinyl

Side A:

Dance Away

Dangerous

Dressed for Success

Cry

Paint

Neverending Love



Side B:

Chances

Sleeping Single

The Look

Goodbye to You

It Must Have Been Love

Listen to Your Heart



Limited Edition “Silver Blue” Double-Colored Gatefold Vinyl (1,000 Copies Worldwide)

Side A:

Dance Away

Dangerous

Dressed for Success

Cry

Turn to Me



Side B:

Paint

Surrender

Neverending Love

Chances

Sleeping Single



Side C:

Joy of a Toy

Soul Deep

The Look

Goodbye to You



Side D:

It Must Have Been Love

Listen to Your Heart

Half a Woman, Half a Shadow (Live in Östersund, Sweden – Dec 1, 1988)*

Silver Blue (Live in Hamburg, Germany – Nov 16, 1989)*



CD/DVD Edition

CD1:

Dance Away

Dangerous

Dressed for Success

Cry

Turn to Me

Paint

Surrender

Neverending Love

Chances

Sleeping Single

Joy of a Toy

Soul Deep



CD2:

The Look

Goodbye to You

It Must Have Been Love

Listen to Your Heart



Bonus Tracks:

Half a Woman, Half a Shadow [Live in Östersund, Sweden – Dec 1, 1988] *

Silver Blue [Live in Hamburg, Germany – Nov 16, 1989] *

I Call Your Name [Live in Oslo, Norway – Nov 14, 1989] *

Shadow of a Doubt [Live in Vienna, Austria – Nov 22, 1989] *

The Look [Live from The Globen Arena Opening, Stockholm 1989] *

Half a Woman, Half a Shadow [EMI Demo 1987] *

The Voice [Look Sharp! Album Outtake]

Chances [Dancehall Version]

The Look [Remix]



DVD/Blu-ray:

Full Concert Performance * Promo videos: The Look, Dressed for Success, Dangerous, Listen to Your Heart, Silver Blue, Chances, It Must Have Been Love (Christmas Version), Soul Deep, Neverending Love, I Call Your Name, The Look (Remix)



Blu-ray Exclusive Extra: The 2025 Interview – Per & Clarence talk about Borgholm and the Look Sharp! Tour *

*Previously Unreleased

This long-lost concert is a must-have for Roxette fans and music lovers alike.

Stay tuned for further updates.

Play Loud!

Some additional comments by Thomas 1 (Clark) and Thomas 2 (Evensson) here at TDR:

T1: Originally released as a “Live” Video, Look Sharp Live! was released on 2nd October 1989 on VHS. The contents a mix of promo videos and actual live footage from the now legendary concert, alas only three live songs made the cut at that time, the rest confined to the Roxette Archives to collect dust. Did you have a VHS copy, Thomas?

T2: Of course I did, and still do. I also have the LaserDisc of Look Sharp! ’88. Don’t forget – also included as bonuses to the original release were the Look Sharp! album outtake “The Voice” that played through the credits, and a great remix video of “The Look” which mixed the song with footage from two pre-existing music videos directed by Peter Heath. Both were unlisted on the original release. Rather cool really!

T1: This is the ULTIMATE item on my ROXETTE WISHLIST and after all these years waiting, wondering, waiting some more, wondering some more – we can finally see and hear this now legendary concert in full and in all its glory. The glory of the ‘80s! I did wonder when watching “Silver Blue” where all the footage ended up – as you can cearly see multiple time-lapses of the concert, plus other footage. I can’t wait to hear the opening of “Dance Away”, that bass, Miss Marie doing her thing, and Per rocking that classic hair do and banging out the hits!

Thomas, did you see this Tour live back in the day?

T2: I certainly did. Saw it in Ljusdal July 12! Over 8,000 people joined me. I don’t remember much of it but it was a great night indeed. I still have the tank top, of course. They actually had lots of nice merch this tour but I couldn’t afford much of it at the time. Should’ve gotten the umbrella, it still annoys me…

T1: I see the setlist varied throughout 1988 and into 1989. Amazing to see “Half a Woman, Half a Shadow”, as well as “Shadow of a Doubt”, which I’m sure will sound amazing live! What are you looking most forward to on this release Thomas?

T2: It’s been a while since I saw this tour, but I’m pretty certain they didn’t perform “Half a Woman” in Ljusdal so that’s what I’m looking forward to the most.

T1: I’m pleased Per has given the fans something they’ve been asking for, for a very long long time indeed. What a day for Roxette fans around the world. A true gem from the Roxette Archives – thanks Per!

T2: It’s about time! 36 years?

VHS sleeve 1988 tour poster 1989 tour poster 1989 German tour poster



Original VHS Tracklisting:

The Look (Promo Video)

Dressed For Success (Promo Video)

Dance Away (Live)

Dangerous (Promo Video)

Cry (Live)

Paint (Live)

Silver Blue (Promo Video)

Listen To Your Heart (Promo Video)



The Voice (Credits) – Unlisted

The Look Remix (Promo Video) – Unlisted

For the history geeks among us, do visit the Borgholm Castle Official Website, featuring our very own Roxette among others.