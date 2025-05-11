Roxette in Concert 2025 continues

The Joyride continues…not as we imagined, but we’re all magic friends after all…

“It’s the most exciting and the most uncertain thing I’ve done since Gyllene Tider’s comeback in 1996. You don’t know at all how it’s going to work, how it’s going to be received.” Per Gessle

To Tour or not to Tour, now that has been the eternal question.

When a band faces the sad loss, or even departure of a key member, it sparks a complex debate over whether to preserve their legacy through continued live performances, or to let their catalogue ‘rest in peace’ so to speak.

Many bands in this situation opt to continue touring after a member’s death or departure – simply to honor their legacy, to keep their music alive, or to fulfill fan demand, all sparking ongoing debate about authenticity and respect for its original members.

Many iconic acts, such as Queen, which famously replaced Freddie Mercury with Adam Lambert for live performances, argue that carrying on honors their fans’ love and keeps their music alive, allowing new generations to experience the band’s enduring music legacy in a live situation – immortalising Mercury even further. Another example would be Dave Stewart of Eurythmics, who has toured numerous times with other vocalists in place of Annie Lennox.

Conversely, some argue that replacing key members diminishes the original essence and emotional impact of the music. The hesitation among fans and artists alike stems from balancing the desire to celebrate the music and keep it relevant against the risk of betraying the original group’s integrity. Ultimately, whether to carry on or retire depends on the band’s identity, the legacy they wish to uphold, and the fans’ sentiments—making this a nuanced, often divisive issue within the music community.

The industry is of course divided—some argue that replacing original members dilutes the authenticity of the band’s original sound, while others believe it keeps the spirit and music alive for future generations.

It’s indeed a tough one. Per has been quoted numerous times that he didn’t know what to do, and ultimately as the creative force behind Roxette having written the bulk of their massive catalogue, he should have the opportunity to play his songs.

“The first leg of the tour has been an incredible experience. It’s been really emotional and powerful to reconnect with the fans and bring Roxette’s music back to the stage. The response has been overwhelming. Marie will always be irreplaceable, but I’m lucky to have found an amazing voice and brilliant performer in Lena Philipsson. I co-wrote Lena’s first major hit (Kärleken är evig) back in 1986, and she’s one of Sweden’s brightest stars.” – Per Gessle

“The first part of the tour has been absolutely amazing! Working with Per and performing these iconic songs has been a true joy. I’m so excited for what’s to come next.” – Lena Philipsson

The successful tours like Queen + Adam Lambert, which have sold out arenas globally, demonstrate that with thoughtful arrangements and talented replacements, bands can thrive beyond their original line-ups, proving that honoring the music often outweighs the loss of the original members in the eyes of fans and performers alike.

The success of such tours suggests that many fans accept and even embrace these continuations, viewing them as tributes rather than replacements, which is a healthy outlook and how I like to view this situation with Roxette. Lena is paying tribute, not replacing.

I’ll be the first to admit, I wasn’t sure how Per’s decision to tour as “Roxette” with Lena would turn out. I miss Marie, and for me she can never be replaced. However, that doesn’t mean we should forget, or have the opportunity to come together as fans and celebrate the Roxette catalogue and thus pay tribute to Marie, who I’m sure would have welcomed Roxette’s continued success on the world stage.

Having now seen Lena perform together with Per and the Rox band, I’m confident that the right decision was made. Through these live performances, the Joyride continues…. The music lives on, and we get to both remember and pay tribute to Marie, who will never be forgotten.

The first leg of the tour has proved this format has not only been popular, but more importantly it’s breathed life into Roxette in keeping the vast catalogue alive for new and old fans alike.

I’m looking forward to cheering on Per, the Rox band, and of course Lena who has the biggest shoes to fill, and I think she’s doing great.

ROXETTE IN CONCERT – TOUR DATES 2025 June 12 – Bergen, Norway – Bergenfest June 20 – Fredrikstad, Norway – Idyll June 21 – Viborg, Denmark – Forever June 23 – Munich, Germany – Tollwood (SOLD OUT) June 27 – Madrid, Spain – Noches del Botanico (SOLD OUT) June 28 – Mérida, Spain – Teatro Romano de Mérida July 4 – Kestenholz, Switzerland – St. Peter at Sunset July 12 – Weert, Netherlands – Bospop July 13 – Zottegem, Belgium – Rock Zottegem July 17 – Pori, Finland – Pori Jazz July 23 – Gothenburg, Sweden – Trädgårdsföreningen (SOLD OUT) July 25 – Gothenburg, Sweden – Trädgårdsföreningen (SOLD OUT) July 26 – Halmstad, Sweden – Brottet (SOLD OUT) July 27 – Halmstad, Sweden – Brottet (SOLD OUT)

New arena dates added: