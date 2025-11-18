Roxette in Barcelona

BARCELONA – Following the day of the Valencian gig, Roxette went on stage in Sant Jordi Club in Barcelona.

This article is one of many created by "Good Reporters", guest authors writing for The Daily Roxette. You can become a good reporter as well. Please check www.dailyroxette.com/reporter for details.

When you are a French Roxette fan, you need to love travelling. I went in Brussels in 2002 during the Room Service Tour for my first Rox Live Experience. Then, I went to London during the Party Crasher Tour, Antwerp for the Night of Proms and Palau Sant Jordi in 2011 for the Charm School era.

Fortunately, I could see Roxette in my home country at the Olympia in Paris.

I live in the south of France, Barcelona was the best option to see Roxette during this autumn tour. So with my wife we went to Catalonia for a magical weekend!

Even if like almost all the Roxette fans I saw a lot of videos from the previous concert, I didn’t know what to expect for this gig.

Sant Jordi Club is not a big arena as you can see in the name and the show wasn’t sold out but there were about 3500-4000 people inside. We arrived at the venue at 6.30 pm and it was a good indication; a lot of people were waiting outside the venue – we won’t be alone!

We saw the band and Per arriving and they cheered us. Nice.

Finally I was in the front row for a Rox concert, for the first time in my life! The band is Swedish but one would have thought they were Swiss: they came on stage at 9.00 sharp!

And the crowd went wild. Per said : «It’s Sunday after all, what do you do on Saturday?».

Funny.

The band was in top shape, even if Lena said wrong lyrics during “Milk and Toast and Honey” and “Queen of Rain”, but no one cared of course. «If you don’t know the lyrics sing along anyway. We do!»

My wife cried when Lena paid tribute to Marie. Even if she isn’t with us anymore, she was everywhere during this show and I think Per took a good decision to keep those songs alive.

I was very happy about the show and to hear “Almost Unreal” live for the first time which is one of my favorite Roxette songs. But I would love to hear the electrified version of “Things Will Never be the Same.

Next time maybe..?

The set list was the same of the Valencian gig. Christoffer played the anthem of fc Barcelona after the band presentation and the crowd went wild!