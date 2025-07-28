Roxette in Halmstad 2025:1

HALMSTAD – Back at the crime scene again, Brottet in Halmstad. And with top notch weather at that, it’s like Halmstad hasn’t realized I was there!

Roxette to perform again. Amazing! Or…? To be short and sweet: yes it was really really good. If I could change two things it would be – add 5 more tracks to the set list and change Per’s jeans. Apart from that – terribly great!

I was interviewed last year by Halmstad.nu. They asked me what my opinion was about adding Lena Philipsson to the Roxette family. My answer was short:

“It’s probably a good thing that Per doesn’t let Roxette fade away in some dungeon, but it’s also important that it turns out well and not just another cover band touring around sounding almost like Roxette. Jonas is back and Lena is probably great, so I’m looking forward to a date here in Halmstad next summer. Even if it always rains when I’m in town…”

I was right. It works fine. No it works more than fine. They sound like Roxette, not trying to sound like Roxette. I do not like “Stars” on the album but live here in Halmstad it was truly great. Lena does what she’s supposed to do and then some. Per was in a very happy mood. Not that it helped his banter much but he was all smiles and jumping around. I forgot my camera when I jumped in my car so most of the photos are Kai’s. I tried to get some decent ones with my phone.

Anyway, the concert was top notch as I said. The best tracks in my opinion were “Opportunity Nox,” “Fading Like a Flower” and “Almost Unreal,” with “Stars” coming really close. I thought I’d never say that! I wish “What’s She Like?” and “Things Will Never be the Same” will re-enter the set list. The band was fantastic with Jonas being the special star in my book. It felt out of this world to hear his guitar solos and licks again. And also a few more words about Lena Ph. She was awesome. A stage presence I haven’t experienced with her before. She’s grown a lot since South Africa and Australia. With Per’s plans for North and South America and Asia in 2026 I’m sure this will be a huge success worldwide.

The set list

1. The Big L.

2. Sleeping in My Car

3. Dressed for Success

4. Crash! Boom! Bang!

5. Wish I Could Fly

6. Opportunity Nox

7. Fading Like a Flower

8. Vulnerable/Milk and Toast and Honey

9. Almost Unreal

10. Stars

11. She’s Got Nothing On (But the Radio)

12. It Must Have Been Love

13. How Do You Do!

14. Dangerous

Band presentation

15. Joyride

Encore

16. Spending My Time

17. Listen to Your Heart

18. The Look

19. Queen of Rain











