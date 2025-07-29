Don’t Bore Us…Get to the Vinyl!

Believe it or not, we’re fast approaching the 30th Anniversary of Roxette’s first Greatest Hits package – Don’t Bore Us…Get to the Chorus! Over six million copies sold worldwide, some of which were on a now rather rare vinyl, and this got us thinking about vinyl…

Roxette, Per and Marie have been decent releasing vinyls over the years. It’s just when the CD was supposed to “take over” when a few albums were overlooked. Vinyl record lovers/collectors have always claimed that vinyls have a superior sound to them. Could well be. The resurgence of vinyl records continues to revitalize the music industry, blending nostalgia with a tactile listening experience that digital formats simply cannot replicate.

For iconic bands re-issuing missing albums on vinyl and celebrating their milestone releases with limited edition colour variants and gatefold packaging is vital in reconnecting with both long-time fans and new collectors. These special editions not only honour a band’s legacy but also enhances the collectible appeal, making each release a treasured artifact.

With all this in mind, further releases could reinforce Roxette’s enduring influence and celebrate their musical milestones in a format that continues to captivate audiences…sitting alongside the Roxette Live in 2025 rather nicely don’t you think? We thought it would be fun to see what we’re missing from Roxette & Co.

What could the future hold in terms of vinyl releases from what’s come before?

Don’t Bore Us … Get to the Chorus!

DBUGTTC will be 30 years young 30th October 2025.

Thomas Clark (T1): It would be amazing to see this epic release re-issued on Vinyl, especially considering the original pressing is now such a rarity. Original copies sell for silly amounts of money highlighting its demand and rarity, that is, if you’re lucky enough to find one in decent quality.

I think this is probably top of my list of re-issues – it was such a great release, everything from the artwork to the track listing just hit the mark. Perhaps we’ll see this in October 2025, Per?

Thomas Evensson (T2): A very nice album including my favorite Roxette song ever – “She Doesn’t Live Here Anymore”. There were also a few different video versions out. LD etc. A new vinyl would not hurt.

The World According To Gessle

T1: My third favourite solo album from Mr G (behind SOAP and Small Town Talk). This was my summer album of 1997 and never out of my car, played constantly. This long player turns 30 years old 2 May 2027. Would be great to see the album on a gatefold vinyl – it’s more than worthy don’t you think?

T2: Yes oh yes, this was never out on vinyl. A smashing album! Love almost every track on it. I don’t love the artwork but still we need a vinyl.

ROOM SERVICE

2nd April 2026 marks 25 years since release.

T1: Such a shame this europop gem wasn’t released on vinyl, as the format is crying out for a glossy release in all it’s glory. The artwork would have been immense!

T2: Artwork yes, but the production of this album was sooo boring. There are a few tracks on it that stand out, but in general you can hear them being bored recording it. Not saying they were, but it sure sounds like it. This with a gatefold is a must.

TOURISM

28 August 1992

T1: I can’t help but feeling a bit cheated with this one. Yes, we had the 30th Anniversary thank you very much Mr Per Gessle, however this was limited to digital. It was such a missed opportunity for such a wonderfully rich album. I know fellow fans also greatly missed this one being re-issued. My original pressing is rather worn now – as such, it’s not played often as I want to preserve it as much as possible. If only there was a re-issue, hint hint hint…

T2: Another very nice album. Did well too to be semi live and not. As far as I understand it that was a new angle back then. This is another piece of artwork I like much.

T1: I did a “studio” version of TOURISM on Spotify calling it “STUDIOISM” cutting out the live tracks. Was a little bit different and I have to say, it really stands up as a studio album. One of my faves.

T2: Oh I will check it out!

Äntligen – Marie Fredrikssons bästa 1984–2000

T1: I don’t understand why this one wasn’t issued on vinyl from the offset? Again, such a great hits package, this time from Marie’s solo works. Probably my favourite photo sessions of any of her releases. Hopefully, this one will see the light of day on vinyl.

T2: Vinyl was dead at the time. Very nice collection and very nice photos, as you say.

HAVE A NICE DAY!

T1: Yes, I know I know, we’ve had this one, however, it was a limited release. The inner sleeves were of terrible quality, so would be good to see some care and attention on a re-issue and make it more widely available. I did love the double yellow vinyls though.

T2: I cannot disagree.

THE BALLAD + POP HITS

T1: Aaaw, I loved these compilations. Especially as we were treated to some rather epic new Rox tunes – “A Thing About You,” “Breathe, “Opportunity Nox” and “Little Miss Sorrow.” Great artwork, although I thought the photoshoot was awesome and should have been used as the covers in my ever so humble of opinions. Would be cool to see these both on vinyl rather than Hits! that came later with the original Rox Box.

T2: Very nice compilations. I prefer Pop over Ballads but who needs to choose? “Sorrow” is amazing.

TRAVELLING

T1: Not their best album (by far), but oh my goodness, some of my favourite Roxette gems are hidden here (“Easy Way Out,” “It’s Possible,” “Lover Lover Lover,” and “See Me”). I did have this on Red Vinyl and was a FOOL to sell this one. Instant regret and struggling to get another copy as just like DBUGTTC this one goes for silly amounts of money. We need a re-issue.

T2: What can I say? Dense? Ha ha! Not a favorite here either. I still have my red one though. Yes I really like about half of this album.

CHARM SCHOOL

T1: Another hard to find one on vinyl, and for an affordable price. Needs a re-issue.

T2: I think I have a few copies of this. Anyways, also a really weird album. I made a collection of this and Travelling named Charming and sent it to Per. He agreed that it sounded much better.

GOOD KARMA

T1: The final album was available on a limited edition orange vinyl (with a cool poster). I have to say I HATED (still do in fact) the album art work for this one. It was a difficult album to make, but I’m glad it was made as there are some gems here. Would be good to get this back as a re-issue vinyl, with alternative artwork PLEASE! (plus the outtakes as bonus tracks)

T2: The artwork was hideous. I mean reeeeally bad. At the time I loved the songs though, we gave it 5/5. It hasn’t held up over the years I must sadly say, but some songs are still great, as you say.

THE ROXETTE STUDIO ALBUMS

T1: Actually, come to think of it…. All 10 Rox studio albums in a boxset? That would be awesome! I have the ABBA one and it’s awesome. Surely it’s time for Rox to have the same treatment? I’m sure even a limited run would be successful.

T2: Wouldn’t hurt. Would it sell? I dunno… A nice idea anyway.

RARITIES

T1: Almost forgot about this one. Nice little collection pre-dating both The RoxBox and Bag of Trix. Would be nice to see this one, more over for completeness?

T2: Yes a compilation made all by Per. Not at all bad I must say.

Baladas en Español

T1: Released on CD in 1996 and only issued in Spanish and Portuguese-speaking territories…of course I bought it here in the UK on Import. It’s nice to see all the other HAND Spanish versions added, and also “You Don’t Understand Me” from Bag of Trix being added to the digital version. Wouldn’t it be awesome to have the full set released on double vinyl? I think the original release has sold over 1.2 million copies – not bad at all! What did you think of this Thomas? Would you welcome a vinyl re-issue?

T2: I don’t habla but I hear from the Spanish speaking people that the lyrics are terrible. The mixes were nice and all but no I don’t really see the point of a re-issue of this one.

‘ LOVE PEAS ’

T1: Now, this one is just a bit of FUN…. Remember how The Ballad Hits was supposed to be called ‘Love Peas’ but the record company didn’t like it or something? Well here’s the name used for a Record Store Day exclusive – a collection of other ballads. I’m sure fans would have their own tracklist suggestions, but here’s mine with a design in keeping with The Ballad and Pop Hits collections for a bit of fun…

(P.S. For those wondering, the “Cry” (Edit) is something I found online many moons ago, with a completely different intro to the album version – probably fan made, but still a goodie).

T2: Ha ha yes I have that CDR. Per was supposed to write “Love, Peace and Understanding” on a suitcase with the letter that came with it. But he didn’t have enough of them, so he stopped at Peas…

DANCE PASSION

T1: Last but not least, and more for fun – where is the Dance Passion re-issue?! I know Thomas 2 is dying to get this one playing on his decks at home so he can bust some of his eighties dance moves!

T2: Uck, a horrible horrible album. A friend of mine took the photos though so there’s that.

T1: Aaaw, and I was really looking forward to seeing some of your dance moves!

Currently and easily available on vinyl:

Look Sharp! (30 th Anniversary Edition)

Anniversary Edition) Joyride (30 th Anniversary Edition)

Anniversary Edition) Crash! Boom! Bang! (30 th Anniversary Edition)

Anniversary Edition) ROX RMX

Fading Like a Flower EP

Small Town Talk (Standard Black Edition)

Pop-Up Dynamo!

Harder to Find on Vinyl:

Pearls of Passion

Dance Passion

Have a Nice Day!

Good Karma

Bag of Trix

Party Crasher

Small Town Talk (Limited White Edition)

Travelling

Small Apartments soundtrack

Almost IMPOSSIBLE to find on vinyl (in good condition and reasonably priced):