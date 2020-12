Roxette’s drummer Pelle Alsing passed away yesterday

In 2012, The Daily Roxette had a very interesting interview with Pelle in his favourite bar in Stockholm, just around the corner of his apartment. We talked about his long career as a musician, life on tour and his other bands, Down Harrison for instance. Here you will find all parts of our talks on one page.

Our deepest condolences go out to his wife, his family and friends.

The Daily Roxette

Face to face with Pelle Alsing. Pt. 2: “I’m in Hong Kong… but where am I in the song?”



Pelle Alsing talking with The Daily Roxette K: When you work with somebody, how much influence do you have on the music you’re playing? Pelle Alsing talking with The Daily Roxette K: When you work with somebody, how much influence do you have on the music you’re playing? Read the full story... Dec 5, 2012 • Details