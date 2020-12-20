Roxette
Editorial

Roxette’s drummer Pelle Alsing passed away yesterday


Per Gunnar Alsing, known to us as Pelle, Roxette's drummer for many years both in the studios and on tour, passed away yesterday.

In 2012, The Daily Roxette had a very interesting interview with Pelle in his favourite bar in Stockholm, just around the corner of his apartment. We talked about his long career as a musician, life on tour and his other bands, Down Harrison for instance. Here you will find all parts of our talks on one page.
Our deepest condolences go out to his wife, his family and friends.

The Daily Roxette

  The author:
Kai-Uwe Heinze


  Publishing date:

December 20th, 2020

