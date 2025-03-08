Sydney’s “Neverending Love” for Roxette! 

Following an explosive night in Melbourne’s Margaret Court Arena, Roxette travel north to Sydney for their first show in the Emerald City in 10 years.

Aside from a single show they performed on the steps of the Opera House, Roxette has always performed at the Sydney Entertainment Centre. The iconic venue had been the staple location during all their shows in 1991, 1995, 2012 and 2015 – but times have changed and the Sydney Entertainment Centre no longer exists. Tonight, Roxette took to the stage in the recently built, ICC Sydney Theatre, and they absolutely christened their first visit to the venue with a mighty bang!

Melbourne set a very high benchmark – not just from the band but the incredible crowd – and I am thrilled to confirm that the Sydney crowd definitely put in a mighty effort too!

The biggest update from tonight was that “Vulnerable” is now only sung by Per. Whilst there is no “HE’s so Vulnerable” – Dea and Lena are still there on backing vocals, but it is Per from start to finish!

Also, in a surprising little bonus, “Neverending Love” made a cheeky and impromptu cameo appearance thanks to the legendary Clarence Öfwerman! When Per introduced the band, he referenced that Clarence produced their very first single, before the music maestro broke out into a short piano riff of “Neverending Love” – before two tragics in the front row burst into “…the fever turns slowly, into a fire…”. More of these impromptu winks to the die-hards are fun gems!

Overall, the band definitely felt tighter, and due to my lack of musical prowess, the only way to summarise their sound was “they sound ballsier”. Feels like there are more power chords and the guitars have more crunch – probably hasn’t felt this “rock” since the 1994/5 “Crash Boom Bang” Tour.

The setlist remained largely unchanged from last night’s show in Melbourne, bar a few of the aforementioned tweaks. And for those following; “Things Will Never be the Same” was omitted once again…

The Big L

Sleeping in My Car

Dressed for Success

What’s She Like?

Crash! Boom! Bang!

Fading Like a Flower

Opportunity Nox

Wish I Could Fly

Vulnerable (Per full vocals) **

Milk & Toast & Honey

Stars

She’s Got Nothing On (But the Radio)

It Must Have Been Love

Band Intro (with a musical nod to “Neverending Love”) **

How Do You Do!

Dangerous

Joyride

Spending My Time

Listen to Your Heart

The Look

Queen of Rain