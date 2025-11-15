Roxette: Don’t Bore Us – Get to the Chorus! 30 years on…

Original 1995 Release = ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 30th Anniversary Edition = ★ ★ ★

Roxette’s first Greatest Hits Collection has always held a special place in the catalogue.

The 1995 original edition became the holy grail for collectors, partly because it was barely pressed on vinyl, and because it captured the duo at the height of their global reign 1988 to 1994.

So when the 30th Anniversary Editions were announced in October, complete with promises of new photos, expanded notes, and a deluxe gatefold vinyl and CD presentation, it felt like a proper celebration and perfectly timed with Per heading back out on the road under the Roxette name, with guest vocalist Lena Philipsson.

Now the honest truth …

The care and detail that made LOOK SHARP! 30 such a brilliant benchmark has unfortunately not carried through here. The DBUGTTC30 Press Release promised exclusive new photos, although what we actually get are images we’ve seen before, nothing new at all.

The two “bonus tracks” are terrific songs in their own right, no question about that, but they feel completely out of place on this collection. They break the natural flow of what was originally a tight, well-judged Greatest Hits album, which makes their inclusion a real head scratcher. All down to streaming statistics no doubt, and not a human-led, nor artistic decision. It’s also wasteful to have 2 x 10 track CDs – they’re not EPs. A wasted opportunity.

The artwork (by Pär Wickholm) mostly recreates the original 1995 editions; however, the inaccuracies jump out fast if you have an eye for this stuff.

The cover font is not the same, the typography across the labels and sleeves do not match, and the inconsistencies break the illusion of an authentic reissue. It all feels a little casual and clumsy. Per is a self-confessed detail person, so how the sleeves got by him for approval is a mystery.

Then there is the error that really stings. Clarence Öfwerman has been a core member of the Roxette family since day one, so seeing his name printed incorrectly on the back cover is more than a tiny slip. It comes across as careless when the man deserves nothing but respect. I’m sure a completely innocent human error, but c’mon.

Here is the thing though…

I am thrilled that this album is back in print. I bought every edition and without hesitation, all because this music shaped entire chapters of my life and it still sounds phenomenal.

None of these points come from a place of negativity. They come from a place of love.

Roxette fans have always valued quality. We want the legacy handled with care. We want reissues that feel thoughtful rather than rushed or a matter of routine.

LOOK SHARP! 30 proved it can be done. ‘Joyride 30’ delivered. Crash! Boom! Bang! 30 at least showed ambition, even if the paint splatter artwork missed the mark (what on earth was that?!).

So Per, if you happen to hear us, here is the hope for the Room Service 25th Anniversary next year …

Keep the artwork true. Bring in genuinely unseen photos. Give us liner notes that add something new. Give the gatefold vinyl a proper booklet as seen in the major 30th editions before this one. Room Service deserves that level of respect and so do the fans. We’re super excited for its release, especially as it’ll be it’s vinyl debut.

Don’t Bore Us – Get to the Chorus! remains a classic.

The music still outshines the flaws. It always will. This 30th anniversary edition simply needed a little more love and attention, all to match the brilliance of what it celebrates – pop perfection!

ADDITIONAL ERRORS UPDATE:

We’ve been advised by fellow ‘it’s in the details‘ fan, Chris, who noticed that some track timings on the Anniversary Editions are incorrect. The biggest being How Do You Do! Additionally, Dangerous differs on the physical releases compared to streaming, i.e. edit vs album version.

No biggie of course as most people won’t notice, but if you’re a fellow detail person, then it just further impacts the overall ‘quality‘ of the Anniversary Editions.

June Afternoon – 4:11 and should be 4:15

Joyride – Different version used to 1995 edition, so can’t compare

Fading Like A Flower – 3:50 should be 3:53

Spending My Time – 4:35 should be 4:38

How Do You Do! – 4:35 should be 3:12

Almost Unreal – 3:52 should be 3:59