Per Gessle: Sällskapssjuk. A review.

Per has a new solo album out. Well, is it really a solo album? And what does it sound like to our ears? Let’s find out!

Thomas: Per Gessle’s latest album, Sällskapssjuk, presents a collection of Swedish-language tracks that lean heavily on lyrical intimacy but, unfortunately, lack the spark that fans have come to expect. While Per’s songwriting craft remains intact, delivering thoughtful and emotionally charged lyrics, the overall musical execution feels restrained, resulting in a set of songs that are pleasant yet slightly underwhelming.

The album’s strength undoubtedly lies in its lyrics. Per’s ability to express deep feelings of longing, connection, and reflection shines through in every song. For listeners fluent in Swedish, the wordplay and emotional depth will resonate, offering a gentle exploration of themes that feel both familiar and personal. His storytelling is as vivid as ever, which will delight long-time fans who appreciate his knack for turning everyday emotions into lyrical gold.

However, Sällskapssjuk doesn’t quite reach the level of musical excitement that one might hope for. The songs, while melodically sound, blur together in their mid-tempo arrangements and lack a definitive standout track. It’s clear that this album doesn’t aim to produce an obvious hit; instead, it leans into a more introspective and subdued vibe. While this is a valid artistic choice, it may leave some listeners wishing for more dynamic highs or moments that break through the album’s overall calmness.

The production is sleek and professional, by Per himself, but there’s an air of safety about it—Sällskapssjuk doesn’t push any boundaries, and the result is a set of songs that are pleasant to listen to but don’t linger long after. It feels like Per is leaning into a comfortable groove here, perhaps at the cost of creating something truly memorable.

For fans who enjoy Per’s quieter, more reflective side, Sällskapssjuk will be a soothing, lyrically rich experience. However, those hoping for the kind of melodic punch that sticks with you after the album ends might find themselves a bit underwhelmed. While the words carry weight, the music itself remains a bit too safe to truly leave an impact.

In the end, Sällskapssjuk is a solid, if unspectacular, entry in Per Gessle’s catalog—more of a soundtrack for introspective moments than a collection of hits. It’s a pleasant listen, but it’s unlikely to be one that fans will return to as frequently as his more dynamic albums.

Kai: Thank you for this insightful review—it touches on a lot of the core elements that stood out to me as well about Sällskapssjuk. I think you’ve captured the album’s reflective, mellow tone and its departure from Per Gessle’s more hit-driven past quite accurately. There’s a noticeable shift here, both in mood and musical ambition, which, while commendable for its artistry, may not fully satisfy fans who are looking for that signature, hook-laden sound we’ve come to associate with Per over the years.

One point I particularly agree with is the strength of the lyrics. Per’s songwriting on this album is as poignant as ever, marked by a maturity and emotional depth that feels deeply personal. His reflections on love, connection, and the human experience are beautifully crafted, and this will undoubtedly resonate with fans who appreciate his ability to weave intimate narratives. The lyrics are arguably the heart and soul of Sällskapssjuk, giving the album a rich, reflective layer that complements its gentle soundscape. For Swedish-speaking listeners, there’s a lot to savor in the clever wordplay and emotional nuance—Per’s penmanship has always been one of his strongest assets, and it shines here.

That said, I feel like the album’s overall musical delivery doesn’t quite live up to the strength of its lyrics. While the soft, slightly acoustic-driven sound creates a calm and intimate atmosphere, the arrangements can feel a bit too safe and uniform. The album, as you noted, has a mid-tempo pacing that never really breaks out into something more dynamic or varied. The polished production is clearly a testament to Pere’s experience and attention to detail, but at times, it feels like it restrains the music rather than enhancing it. This results in a collection of songs that are pleasant, but ultimately lacking in the kind of memorable, standout moments that Per is so well known for. It feels almost as if the album is content to linger in its comfort zone, offering a consistent tone but without pushing the boundaries musically.

One of the album’s undeniable highlights, as you rightly pointed out, is the inclusion of duets. The collaborations here, particularly with artists like Albin Lee Meldau and Molly Sandén, bring a fresh dynamic to the album, with their voices blending harmoniously with Per’s. These duets add an extra layer of warmth and texture to the tracks, elevating what could have been overly restrained compositions. There’s a sense of genuine collaboration here, and the vocal interplay offers a richness that might otherwise be missing. However, even with these moments of beauty, there’s still a lingering feeling that the album could have benefitted from a bit more risk-taking or a few surprises to break up the prevailing softness.

Where I think we both agree strongly is in the absence of any real hit material. It’s clear that Sällskapssjuk isn’t aiming to produce the kind of infectious, radio-friendly tracks that have been a hallmark of Per’s career. While this, in itself, isn’t a flaw—artists evolve, and it’s refreshing to see Gessle embracing a quieter, more introspective side—it does mean that the album doesn’t quite have that immediate, ear-catching quality. There’s no “instant classic” or track that you find yourself humming long after the album ends. For fans who have followed him through his pop-heavy eras, this might be a bit of a letdown. The album flows consistently, but without a true high point or a song that demands repeated listens, it risks becoming background music rather than a memorable artistic statement.

To sum up, while Sällskapssjuk is a well-crafted and lyrically rich album, it does lean heavily into its mellow, introspective tone at the expense of more dynamic or adventurous songwriting. The lyrical content and the warmth of the duets give the album an emotional depth, and fans of Per’s more reflective side will find much to appreciate here. However, for those looking for the catchy, infectious hooks that defined his earlier career, this album might feel a bit too subdued. It’s a pleasant, understated work that’s perfect for quiet moments, but it’s unlikely to leave a lasting mark in the way some of his previous albums have.

The tracklist:

1. Hoppas

Per plays the organ, electric and acoustic guitars, piano and the saxophone on this mid-tempo track!

2. Henry väntar på en chans

Now here’s a little surprise. This song was released in 1984 the first time and back then, it was called “Break Another Heart”. Henry does not get the chance he is hoping for it seems. By the way, this is Henry’s third appearance in Per’s songs after Henry dansar inte disco and Henry har en plan på gång. We really wonder what Henry is up to!

3. Plåster (feat. Amanda Ginsburg)

The first duet of the album. Amanda Ginsburg, known in Sweden for her jazz writing and singing. She has received quite a few prizes for that. This is one of the singles from the album and is a 4/6 beat song.

4. Jag är regnet (feat. Lisa Miskovsky)

Lisa Miskovsky, a Swedish singer known for her pop songs, her snowboarding her hockey playing and being an expert reporter on TV regarding sports! One of the poppier songs on the album.

5. Nyper mig i armen (feat. Albin Lee Meldau)

Very famous among the younger crowd in Sweden. Also a single with a video recorded in Per’s garden by Fredrik Etoall.

6. Hjärtats vackraste rum (feat. Helena Josefsson)

Helena needs no introduction! This album was recorded while they were still working together. Another mid-tempo track.

7. Det tar den tid det tar

A country-inspired song. Malin-My on background vocals.

8. Beredd (feat. Molly Hammar)

Molly, famous for Swedish Idol and also the Eurovision Song Contest. She was also the Swedish voice of Nala in The Lion King in 2019.

9. Har på känn (feat. Uno Svenningsson)

Uno is back! Famous for the ’90s band Freda, and since then he’s become a solo artist, opening for Gyllene Tider in 2023.

10. Ingen kan som du (feat. Helena Josefsson)

Here’s the second surprise of the album. This song was recorded by Gyllene Tider and Marie Fredriksson in 1983 but has so far not been released. The music is written by Marie.

11. Sällskapssjuk (feat. Lena Philipsson)

Yet another single. Lena has been famous since 1986 where she performed “Kärleken är evig” in the Swedish leg of the Eurovision Song Contest. The lyrics were written by Per and for some weird reason translate to “Neverending Love”…

12. Ingen annan

More of a ballad than the rest of the tracks. Per plays the keyboards, and among them the Hammond organ.

13. Utan din humor (feat. Helena Josefsson)

The music is written by Linnea Henriksson. Maybe the only true ballad of the album. And maybe the last time we will hear Helena on one of Per’s albums?

Per Gessle’s Sällskapssjuk is a mellow and introspective album that showcases his lyrical strength but falls short of delivering the spark fans might expect. Recorded between 2022 and 2024 using local musicians, this Swedish-language collection leans heavily on emotional depth, with Gessle’s songwriting offering vivid reflections on love, connection, and the passage of time. The lyrics are undoubtedly the album’s highlight, filled with thoughtful wordplay and heartfelt emotion that will resonate with Swedish listeners.

However, musically, the album feels a bit too restrained. While Per’s melodies are pleasant, most tracks blend into a mid-tempo, soft soundscape that lacks dynamic variation or a clear standout hit. The result is a cohesive but somewhat underwhelming musical experience. Per Gessle seems to lean into comfort here, crafting an album that’s soothing but not particularly memorable.

One of the strengths of Sällskapssjuk is its duets, featuring collaborators like Helena Josefsson, Molly Hammar, Lena Philipsson, and Albin Lee Meldau. These partnerships bring a layer of warmth and variety to the album, with the artists’ voices blending beautifully with Per’s. Yet, despite these bright spots, the album as a whole feels too safe and doesn’t quite push any creative boundaries.

For fans who enjoy Per’s more reflective and quieter side, Sällskapssjuk will be a rewarding listen. But for those hoping for the infectious, hook-laden songs that defined his earlier work, this album may feel a bit too subdued. It’s a lyrically rich but musically cautious project, offering gentle introspection but lacking the punch to make it truly stand out.