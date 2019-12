Gyllene Tider shopping guide for Xmas 2019

No idea what to get for Xmas? Well, it’s always a good idea to give someone a special gift, such as a Gyllene Tider release. CD? Vinyl? Colored vinyl even? Book? Oh yes! So here’s an overview of what you might want to have or give this year. There’s a lot to choose from this time but hurry, Santa Claus is already undusting his sledge.

Rumors have it that the infamous Ullevi concert will be released on DVD/Bluray soon. Watch this space for more updates.