Per to do a live stream
Today at 4 pm Per will live stream for us.
Like so many other artists do at the moment, Per will take a break from his recordings at The Sweetspot Studio in Harplinge. In cooperation with TDR he will be online for around an hour taking requests. Be there!
Link to the live feed: http://www.dailyroxette.com/per-gessle-live-feed-stayathome
April 1st, 2020
