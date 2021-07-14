Per Gessle – Unplugged #3

HALMSTAD – Nothing much to add, except that Per added another two tracks to the set list.

But while we gained “Juni, juli, augusti” and “Pappa”, we lost “Honung & guld”. A fair trade after all. Per with band was in a great mood, you can literally see the happiness ooze out of them. They have certainly missed this as much as we have. Per was being his unusual talkative self and had anecdote after anecdote up his leopard sleeve. It was certainly a splendid night at Solgården, and of course since I made it there, it had to rain. But as far as I can see, it was just a point to show us who’s in charge since it only rained for around 5 seconds.

Chris was barefoot, a thing Per pointed out a few times. “No shoes huh? Really?” Clarence mostly smiled, Magnus finally had time to join in for once and Helena was the best. Short and sweet. And another thing that’s unusual with Per is that the set list grows, instead of shrinks. We like that, so keep up the good work!

1. Kung av sand

2. Promenad genom stan

3. Flickan i en Cole Porter-sång

4. Småstadsprat

5. Tycker om när du tar på mej

6. Det hjärta som brinner

7. Tuffa tider (för en drömmare)

8. Juni juli augusti

9. Pappa

10. It Must Have Been Love

11. Ömhet

12. Här kommer alla känslorna (på en och samma gång)

13. Min hälsning

14. Jag skulle vilja tänka en underbar tanke

15. Listen to Your Heart

16. Sommartider

17. När alla vännerna gått hem

18. Vid hennes sida

19. Om du bara vill