WHO ROX Stage 2 – Make a demo

So, the poll is closed and the winner song is:

Things Will Never be the Same

TWNBTS is a very special song, it gained a certain meaning after Marie had passed away. The original version on Roxette’s Joyride album is a very produced track which leaves little room for improvements. Later on, during live shows, Marie and Per presented a toned down acoustic version we might start from.

So, what’s the plan?

Well, we ask you to make up your mind on how you would make this song sound like in 2020. We’d like to hear a new take on it. Country? Metal? Strings and piano? EDM? It’s up to you entirely. We’re looking forward to your ideas.

Here are some guidelines.

1) Please have an arrangement in mind that allows us to record multiple instrumental tracks for it and preferably more than one singer. This song sung by a lonesome bearded man with his acoustic guitar is, although nice, not the point of this project. Please make it possible for as many different musicians to take part of it. We’re not using the original Roxette recording but ask you to think of re-recording every element of the song, including the vocals.

2) The demo you hand in doesn’t need to be perfect. In fact, we’re not looking for THE one demo but would like to combine ideas from the different demos we’ll get to hear. This is a community project. If you have no vocal track for the demo, this isn’t a problem as long as we get an idea of what your imagination for the vocal track will be.

3) The earlier you present your version, even if it’s still in a very early stage, the earlier we can all work on it. Demos coming in later will have a harder time to catch up with the then existing discussion threads.

4) At this stage, we not only search for the demo but also want to see who of you can serve as the producer of the song. So if your demo makes it to the top, you’ll also be the producer if you feel fit for it. As a producer you will, among others, do the final mixing and have more control over the arrangement. If things go perfectly, we’ll have two producers combining their individual skills (and sharing work load).

5) If you don’t have the capabilities to produce a demo, feel at least free to enter this stage with your particular skill only. So if you think you have a great idea for a drum line or a guitar riff, just hand it in and others will pick it up.

6) You being the producer means you can still take part in later stages again and for instance record the track with your favorite instrument. Every stage starts from scratch.

7) We’ll try to keep the process of developing the final idea for the demo an open discussion for as long as possible. If we get stuck between two ideas or have to make bigger decisions, we’ll ask the audience by posting another poll. The point is to make the thought process visible for the “mortal” fan.

8) If possible we’d like to finish the process of creating the demo within a week or two at most. This demo will then serve as the base for the recordings of the various instruments and vocals.

9) Please use a metronome or a click track when you record the demo. It’s easier for others to find the right speed and for instance program drum loops to it.

10) If you have questions, please write us a DM on our Facebook page or drop us a mail at [email protected] This is also the email we ask you to send your demos to, be it mp3 or a link to your soundcloud.