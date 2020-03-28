WHO ROX Stage 1 – Pick the song

Let the show begin!

Today it’s time to reveal the songs you can choose from. This poll will run for two days, and the winning song will be the one we will be working on together with you. No registration needed, no skills needed, every vote counts.

Why these songs, you wonder? Well, we think that the big hits are a bit too strong to be treated creatively. So we concentrated on these lesser known tracks which we love too, of course.

So, which song do you vote for? [Poll is closed now]

Which one out of these six Roxette songs do you want to hear with a new treatment? Do You Wanna Go The Whole Way? (9%, 34 Votes)





Harleys & Indians (Riders In The Sky) (16%, 61 Votes)





Goodbye To You (8%, 31 Votes)





Like Lovers Do (15%, 56 Votes)





Silver Blue (24%, 90 Votes)





Things Will Never Be The Same (28%, 105 Votes)



Total Voters: 377

Voting here, discussions on Facebook, please 🙂