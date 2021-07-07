Unplugged premiere

HALMSTAD – In just about two hours the first Unplugged concert out of 10 will start.

TDR is of course on site and will let you know what happens during the night. We’ve been told they are planning 17-20 songs at around 70 minutes in total. The focus will be on Gyllene and solo songs, with a touch of Roxette. Here in Halmstad the sun is shining and it looks like a great evening. We shall soon see! Photos by Michael Viklander.