The King of Sand at Tylösand

8 unplugged gigs become 10!

Today, June 7, tickets were released for another four unplugged gigs with Per Gessle at Hotel Tylösand in July. Again the phone and website crashed at the release and at the time of writing there are only a few tickets left. Now we have the pleasure of releasing two more gigs, Monday 2 and Tuesday 3 in August. Tickets for these last two will be released tomorrow, June 8 at noon CET.

“Wow! Totally amazing. I am incredibly happy and proud that so many want to come to Hotel Tylösand and hear us play and sing. I will do everything I can to make these evenings memorable. ” says Per Gessle and continues: “It’s been a few amazing days. I’m just so happy to be able to do a few unplugged gigs with my band. It’s always a treat to sing and play with these wonderful friends. There are so many songs I know people want to hear. And so do I, hahaha. Time will tell what we will come up with.”

It will thus be ten summer evenings that Per together with Helena Josefsson, Clarence Öfwerman, Magnus Börjeson and Christoffer Lundquist will be at Hotel Tylösand. Stripped down, relaxed and acoustic in the summer evening when Per Gessle dips his toes into his huge song treasure.

The gigs take place on Solgården’s small stage at Hotel Tylösand starting at 20.30. Admission from 19.00.

Wednesday 7 July sold out

Thursday 8 July sold out

Tuesday 13 July sold out

Wednesday 14 July sold out

Wednesday 21 July few tickets with room booking left

Thursday 22 July few tickets with room booking left

Wednesday 28 July few tickets with room booking left

Thursday 29 July few tickets with room booking left

Monday 2 August will be released June 8 at 12

Tuesday 3 August will be released June 8 at 12

The current restrictions will be followed. The availability of tickets is therefore very limited.

Ticket release: June 8 at 12.00

Information and booking of tickets: www.tylosand.se/pergessle