Roxette Tambourine Charity Christmas Auction

It’s Christmas time, and while we are sure you have bought or made all your presents already, here comes a special one.

A fan from Spain asked us if we are interested in a tambourine he once caught at a concert during the CBB! Tour in Spain 1994.

Yes we were, on behalf of our readers. So we agreed to find someone who would really like to have it, and it could be you if you bid the highest. 30 % of the winning bid will be donated to Cancerfonden in Sweden, an organization that supports the fight against cancer. By now, we have collected 1,560 EUR for Cancerfonden on our Facebook page and we hope to collect even more with this auction here.

So here you can have it, a genuine Roxette tambourine. See the description in the offer.

Some short conditions you need to agree to when you make a bid:

1. A bid is binding. If you made the highest bid and won the auction, you must fullfill the contract, that means you have to send the full amount of money plus shipping within 24 hours after you have been informed by us. If you don’t, the seller can charge you for financial damages. The contract to be fullfilled will be between the person with the winning bid and the seller only. 2. A bid cannot be retracted. Once you made a bid, it’s binding, so please be careful. 3. The buyer pays for the shipping. The costs you can find in the offer, the item is in Spain at the moment. 4. The currency for this auction is EUR, all amounts given are in EUR. 5. The payment must be made via PayPal to an adress we will only tell the winner. There will be no other way to send money. 6. If for some reason, the one with the highest bid does not react and pay the requested amount, they lose their right on the item and the 2nd highest bid will take its place and will then have 24 hours to fullfill the contract. And so on. 7. If we (TDR) feel that a bid is not meant seriously, we have the right to erase the bid. You can always contact us through [email protected] if you think this was a mistake on our side. 8. The auction ends on Dec 27, 2019 23:59:59 CET. If we have received two or more winning bids (with the same amount) by then, the one who sent his bid first will be the winner. 9. We (TDR) cannot be held responsible if the item you receive has flaws not being visible in the photos you see here. 10. Recourse to the courts is not permitted. In case of a dispute, our (TDR) decisions are final. By making a bid you agree to the terms above.