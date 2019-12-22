Roxette Tambourine Charity Christmas Auction
Check it out! Auction runs to Dec 27, 30% go to Cancerfonden
It’s Christmas time, and while we are sure you have bought or made all your presents already, here comes a special one.
A fan from Spain asked us if we are interested in a tambourine he once caught at a concert during the CBB! Tour in Spain 1994.
Yes we were, on behalf of our readers. So we agreed to find someone who would really like to have it, and it could be you if you bid the highest. 30 % of the winning bid will be donated to Cancerfonden in Sweden, an organization that supports the fight against cancer. By now, we have collected 1,560 EUR for Cancerfonden on our Facebook page and we hope to collect even more with this auction here.
So here you can have it, a genuine Roxette tambourine. See the description in the offer.
Some short conditions you need to agree to when you make a bid:
- 1. A bid is binding. If you made the highest bid and won the auction, you must fullfill the contract, that means you have to send the full amount of money plus shipping within 24 hours after you have been informed by us. If you don’t, the seller can charge you for financial damages. The contract to be fullfilled will be between the person with the winning bid and the seller only.
- 2. A bid cannot be retracted. Once you made a bid, it’s binding, so please be careful.
- 3. The buyer pays for the shipping. The costs you can find in the offer, the item is in Spain at the moment.
- 4. The currency for this auction is EUR, all amounts given are in EUR.
- 5. The payment must be made via PayPal to an adress we will only tell the winner. There will be no other way to send money.
- 6. If for some reason, the one with the highest bid does not react and pay the requested amount, they lose their right on the item and the 2nd highest bid will take its place and will then have 24 hours to fullfill the contract. And so on.
- 7. If we (TDR) feel that a bid is not meant seriously, we have the right to erase the bid. You can always contact us through [email protected] if you think this was a mistake on our side.
- 8. The auction ends on Dec 27, 2019 23:59:59 CET. If we have received two or more winning bids (with the same amount) by then, the one who sent his bid first will be the winner.
- 9. We (TDR) cannot be held responsible if the item you receive has flaws not being visible in the photos you see here.
- 10. Recourse to the courts is not permitted. In case of a dispute, our (TDR) decisions are final.
-
- By making a bid you agree to the terms above.
Roxette Tambourine Charity Christmas Auction
Wooden tambourine, caught by someone in the audience during the concert in San Sebastián, Velódromo de Anoeta, Spain.
It has a sticker on the side: "This tambourine was stolen from the Crash! Boom! Bang! World Tour 94-95. Roxette" along with a digital print of Marie Fredriksson's autograph and a handwritten "46/100".
The diameter is 25 cm (10") and it's up to 4.5 cm thick.
Used condition as seen in the pictures. It's working, even without a plug.
The item will be shipped from Spain. The buyer pays for the shipping, on top of the winning bid.
Shipping rates as follows: https://www.seur.com/en/private/send/international-shipping/international-shipping-rates/
Zone 1: 33.90 EUR to France, Italy, Belgium, Monaco, Vatican City, Germany, United Kingdom, Holland, Luxembourg, Australia, Denmark, Sweden, Ireland and Poland
Zone 2: 67.80 EUR to Czech Republic, Greece, Finland, Hungary, Slovenia, Slovakia, Romania, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Latvia, Switzerland and Norway
Zone 3: 130 EUR to The United States, Canada, Mexico, Chile, Brazil, Ecuador, Venezuela, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Panama, Bolivia, Paraguay, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Uruguay, Dominican Republic and Cuba
Zone 4: 150 EUR to Cyprus, Turkey, Arab Emirates, Egypt, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Yemen, Bahrain, Qatar, Morocco, Algeria, Iran, Cook Islands, Gambia, Nigeria
Zone 5: 140 EUR to Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Afghanistan, Cambodia, Australia and the Reunion Islands
Going for €405.00
- Ending Date - 27th Dec 2019 23:59:59
- Ships to - Worldwide - Shipping costs see item description!
- Location - Spain
Place Your Bid HereBid €410.00 or higher [?]
Current bids
- Harold Kosmalske bid €405.00 on 2019-12-22 19:08:12
- Harold. Kosmalske bid €400.00 on 2019-12-22 19:06:32 [auto]
- Harold Kosmalske bid €400.00 on 2019-12-22 19:06:32
- Harold. Kosmalske bid €370.00 on 2019-12-22 19:05:11
- Thomas bid €355.00 on 2019-12-22 18:40:39
- ?ukasz bid €350.00 on 2019-12-22 18:39:34 [auto]
- Thomas bid €350.00 on 2019-12-22 18:39:34
- ?ukasz bid €315.00 on 2019-12-22 18:38:19 [auto]
- Thomas bid €310.00 on 2019-12-22 18:38:19
- ?ukasz bid €290.00 on 2019-12-22 17:48:52 [auto]
- Zentai Nikolett bid €285.00 on 2019-12-22 17:48:52
- ?ukasz bid €280.00 on 2019-12-22 17:21:58 [auto]
- 275 bid €275.00 on 2019-12-22 17:21:58
- ?ukasz bid €270.00 on 2019-12-22 17:19:44
- Maaike bid €265.00 on 2019-12-22 16:45:43
- Andreas Kämpf bid €260.00 on 2019-12-22 16:45:06 [auto]
- Maaike bid €260.00 on 2019-12-22 16:45:06
- Andreas Kämpf bid €255.00 on 2019-12-22 16:37:22
- Nancy Kalf bid €250.00 on 2019-12-22 16:36:53 [auto]
- Andreas Kämpf bid €250.00 on 2019-12-22 16:36:53
- Nancy Kalf bid €200.00 on 2019-12-22 16:22:18
Payment Details
Payment must be made using the following method
|PayPal
|Auction winner will get a PayPal payment link via email.
|
December 22nd, 2019
Internal reference code for TDR's Good Reporters: [tdr 1056504]
This article was posted here on TDR in these categories:
TDR:Editorial, TDR:Exclusive.