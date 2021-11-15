Per Gessle owned Gävle

GÄVLE – The third gig on the fall tour took place in Gävle, the most northern part of the “Swedish” tour. Which in reality means that more than 60 % of Sweden is left without Per.

The Konserthus was sold out, sold out in hours really, Sweden is hungry for music, touring, Per, after the Corona lockdowns and restrictions.

Everyone seemed to enjoy the concert to the fullest. The audience was sort of a bit older than the normal Per-crowd, not that it mattered whatsoever. Per himself seemed to be in a good mood, even for being in Norrland! His banter fell on good soil, and he was funny. Most of it was reused from this summer’s concerts in Halmstad, but it had been improved and built upon. People laughed as planned and that’s what mattered.

As far as I could tell the set list was basically the same as the previous two concerts. “Födelsedag” was missing, and so was “Om du bara vill” but “Vandrar i ett sommarregn” was added. Gävle concert hall is what it’s called – a concert hall, so the sound was amazing, crystal clear. Thank you MP! You could hear every lyrical mistake Per made! Per however, mentioned before the concert that the audience should sing along “even if you don’t know the lyrics”, Christoffer then casually said that’s what Per does. After that Per reminded the audience that Christoffer’s place is filthy so…

Helena was radiant and sang like the little godess she is. Per was in great spirits and also sang his heart out. Clarence watched soccer games on his iPhone, Christoffer had dirty feet and his white outfit while Magnus was dressed for success. Magnus once again threatened to leave the band, but was convinced to stay yet another time. After playing “Det hjärta som brinner” the band would leave the stage if Per insisted on playing another Gyllene-song, which he did, so they left. He performed “Ljudet av ett annat hjärta” alone, together with Clarence. After that the band rejoined and Chris suggested they play one of his songs. Someone in the audience (probably, but not verified, the author of this article) shouted “Noooo!” Per said, smiling “Did I hear a no?”. They did not play it.

The best songs were “Juni, juli, augusti”, “Vandrar i ett sommarregn”, “Ljudet av ett annat hjärta” and “Vid hennes sida”, but really, all the songs fit like a glove in Gävle. When “Sommartider” came up Per had to get on his feet, because it “felt wrong to sit during that song” (which he inititally refused to play, but still did). The audience gave Per and the band standing ovations. Well deserved too.

1. Kung av sand

2. På promenad genom stan

3. Flickan i en Cole Porter-sång

4. Småstadsprat

5. Min plats

6. Tycker om när du tar på mej

7. Det hjärta som brinner

8. Ljudet av ett annat hjärta

9. Varmt igen

10. Tuffa tider

11. Juni, juli, augusti

12. It Must Have Been Love

13. Vilket håll du än går

14. Här kommer alla känslorna

15. Min hälsning

Extra 1

16. Vandrar i ett sommarregn

17. Listen to Your Heart

18. När vi två blir en

Extra 2

19. Vid hennes sida

20. Sommartider

21. När alla vännerna gått hem