Per Gessle – On top of Billboard

This was announced by Billboard today where they also listed all of the 18 people who have succeeded with the achievement, since ‘Billboard Hot 100’ was launched in 1958.

With three number one hits, Per Gessle takes a place on this list, as the sole songwriter for Roxette’s songs “The Look” (1989), “It Must Have Been Love” (1990) and “Joyride” (1991).

“Wow! Amazing to be in such great company. Being number one on Billboard’s Hot 100 is every songwriter’s big dream. My most humble and sincere thanks.” says Per Gessle.

The list also includes songwriters such as Paul McCartney, Michael Jackson, Lionel Richie, Diane Warren, Stevie Wonder, Paul Simon and Prince.