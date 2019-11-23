Gyllene Tider 2.019 book contest

The Daily Roxette, in collaboration with author Anders Roos, will hereby hold a contest for the new and very interesting Gyllene Tider book – Gyllene Tider 2.019. This new book, which will be reviewed here shortly, contains all the information you need, and more! There’s even a few mentions of TDR’s tevensso!

All you need to do is to answer this question:

Who’s featured on the sleeve of the yellow (Billy) EP?

And submit your best Gyllene Tider story/memory. Easy enough? TDR has exactly one (1) book, which will be mailed to the winner. The book is not autographed.

[email protected]

The contest closes at midnight CET Dec 1. You may only participate once. No complaints, no TDR staff (no, not Stevo either,) the book is in Swedish and it won’t be translated.

Good luck!